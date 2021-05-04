Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

