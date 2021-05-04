Eauric (EAURIC) Hits Market Cap of $130.21 Million

Eauric (CURRENCY:EAURIC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Eauric coin can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00008612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eauric has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Eauric has a market capitalization of $130.21 million and $3.81 million worth of Eauric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00275936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.45 or 0.01177358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.01 or 0.00733339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,462.71 or 0.99931022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Eauric

Eauric’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. Eauric’s total supply is 31,650,114 coins and its circulating supply is 27,240,513 coins. Eauric’s official Twitter account is @eauric4 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eauric’s official website is eauric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Eauric is a cryptoasset of an evolved blockchain that rewrites, adds feature and perfects the different known experiences in the area, through the development of a new communication and governance protocol called Eleutherus/GP. By being the first cryptoasset in this ecosystem, Eauric aims to supplant the dominance position of current cryptos. “

Buying and Selling Eauric

