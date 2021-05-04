eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.93.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $169,078,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

