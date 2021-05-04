Edgeless Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4,444.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00072081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00071660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.58 or 0.00877734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.18 or 0.09855615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

