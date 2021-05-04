Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Trimmed by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.