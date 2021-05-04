Education Ecosystem Hits Market Cap of $3.90 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $74,265.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.75 or 0.00856907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,517.74 or 0.09917452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00100190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

