El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $618.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

