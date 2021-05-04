Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.64.

EFN stock opened at C$15.02 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$15.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

