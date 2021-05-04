Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.800-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.60 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.69 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.