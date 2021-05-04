Elite Education Group International Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 4th (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 4th. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Elite Education Group International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EEIQ stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Elite Education Group International has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

About Elite Education Group International

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.