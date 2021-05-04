Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

