ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.40 ($15.76).

ElringKlinger stock opened at €14.44 ($16.99) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

