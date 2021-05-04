EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 million-$38.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35 million.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

