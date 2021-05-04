EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 million-$38.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35 million.
NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.20.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
