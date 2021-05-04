Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Sean Richardson Acquires 1,001,326 Shares

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson purchased 1,001,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,017.24 ($9,298.03).

Sean Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Empire Resources alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Sean Richardson acquired 1,150,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,950.00 ($10,678.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.