EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 298,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 231,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,553. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EMX Royalty stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.