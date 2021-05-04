Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 32,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

