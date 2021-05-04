Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.
Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 32,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.
