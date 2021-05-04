Enecuum Market Cap Hits $23.96 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Enecuum has a market cap of $23.96 million and $666,215.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00088529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.71 or 0.00867075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.44 or 0.10018459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,088,122 coins and its circulating supply is 173,088,115 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

