Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $135.55 million and $2.20 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00334324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034041 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,525,670 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

