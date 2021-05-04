ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

ENG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of 112.70 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other ENGlobal news, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 360,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at $258,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

