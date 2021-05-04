ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.02 ($12.96).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.09 ($11.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.86. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

