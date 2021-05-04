ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 926,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,458.5 days.
Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.
ENN Energy Company Profile
