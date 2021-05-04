ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 926,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,458.5 days.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

