Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $195.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $124.26 and last traded at $126.26. Approximately 98,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,831,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.41.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.