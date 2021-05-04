Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $195.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $124.26 and last traded at $126.26. Approximately 98,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,831,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.41.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
