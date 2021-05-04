EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Capitalization Tops $101,701.92

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $101,701.92 and $6.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.04 or 0.00853318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.57 or 0.09739870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00099491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046735 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.