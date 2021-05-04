Entergy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Entergy has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

