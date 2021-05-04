Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,912,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

