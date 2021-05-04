Equal Trading Up 172.1% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 172.1% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $322,622.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

