Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for eBay Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for eBay’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. eBay has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

