Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

