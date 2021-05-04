Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teradata Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) – Research analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teradata in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

TDC opened at $49.17 on Monday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 101.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

