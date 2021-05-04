Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $414.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $322.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.60. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

