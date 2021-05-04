Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of LMAT opened at $51.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

