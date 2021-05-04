Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 4.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE:ELS opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

