Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

EBKDY opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

