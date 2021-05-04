ESL Trust Services LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.6% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $414.93. 436,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day moving average of $380.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

