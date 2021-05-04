ESL Trust Services LLC Buys 925 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.22. 1,332,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,927,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

