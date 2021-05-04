Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

ESS opened at $286.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average is $253.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

