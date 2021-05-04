Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.29 million, a P/E ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

