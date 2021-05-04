Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $344,723.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,592,572 coins and its circulating supply is 181,563,159 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

