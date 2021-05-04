Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $338,596.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.47 million and $338,596.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.59 or 0.05982229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00090827 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,570,200 coins and its circulating supply is 181,540,787 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

