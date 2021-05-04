Euronav (EURN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

