Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Evergy by 23.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 24.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,107. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

