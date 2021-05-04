EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $50.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of EVER opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $980.11 million, a P/E ratio of -111.03 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $258,372.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

