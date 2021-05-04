EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,829,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $8,991,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

