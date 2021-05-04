Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of EVH opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

