Exagen (XGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.