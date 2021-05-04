Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.31.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

