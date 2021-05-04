Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$6.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TSE EXE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.82. 101,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,078. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The firm has a market cap of C$700.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

