F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.24. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

