F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.360-2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.17 million.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.77. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,911 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

