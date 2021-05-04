Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.95 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.180-1.250 EPS.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

